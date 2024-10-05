Venus USDC Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $112.36 million and approximately $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,586,400,974 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,601,283,623.116199. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02449559 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

