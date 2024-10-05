CEEK VR Market Capitalization Achieves $23.68 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $23.68 million and $1.31 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013868 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,914.35 or 0.99999078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02831136 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $715,870.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

