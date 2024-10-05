Wanchain Market Capitalization Achieves $32.15 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $32.15 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00041908 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007438 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,276,603 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

