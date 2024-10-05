SALT Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. SALT has a market cap of $1.74 million and $32.60 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008694 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013882 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,983.54 or 1.00140275 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001019 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01474582 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,865.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.