Aevo (AEVO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $287.55 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Aevo token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges. Aevo has a market capitalization of $287.55 million and $26.44 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aevo has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 874,368,762.9343102 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.32643144 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $32,075,110.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

