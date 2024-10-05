Komodo Market Capitalization Achieves $33.06 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.06 million and $824,178.84 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00043135 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00036073 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,503,214 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.