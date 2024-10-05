Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sylvain Dumoulin Sells 5,000 Shares

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.

SIS stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$22.20. 68,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,594. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. Savaria Co. has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$22.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.44.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 1.2048518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savaria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.79.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

