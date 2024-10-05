WAX (WAXP) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $111.22 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,260,179,946 coins and its circulating supply is 3,504,852,877 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,259,654,673.9434476 with 3,504,554,907.469215 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03094509 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $11,473,521.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

