Navcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $5,946.09 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00071368 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007230 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,763.91 or 0.39996675 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

