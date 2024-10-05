Gnosis One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.65 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a total market cap of $404.71 million and $2.65 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $156.28 or 0.00252415 BTC on exchanges.

About Gnosis

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

