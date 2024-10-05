GXChain One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $23.90 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

