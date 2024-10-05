Vertcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.83 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $25,089.43 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,893.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.56 or 0.00520977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00104947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.85 or 0.00243634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00029984 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00029905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00073579 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,407,122 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

