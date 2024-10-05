Farmers Trust Co. Sells 1,964 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,334,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $869,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 18,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $424,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

