iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Position Raised by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,849 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.34% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $66,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $94.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $95.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

