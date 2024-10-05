Farmers Trust Co. Buys 1,209 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

