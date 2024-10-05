Single Point Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.17.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $151.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.15. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $161.25.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

