SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 504,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $44,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,745,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,745,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $295,425.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,813.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,612 shares of company stock worth $21,133,273. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.74.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $280.83 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $272.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

