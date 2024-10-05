Unique Wealth LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 334.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 226.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $204.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $119.86 and a 1 year high of $211.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

