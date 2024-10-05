Unique Wealth LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $178.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.81.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

