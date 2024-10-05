SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349,324 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $74,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,040,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $101,424,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $419.98 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $426.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $409.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

