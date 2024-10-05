Marotta Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,414 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,546,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,703,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,660 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

