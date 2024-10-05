Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.6% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,896,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,272 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,624 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $875.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $540.23 and a 1 year high of $923.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $874.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $820.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $980.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.04.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

