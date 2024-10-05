SG Americas Securities LLC Has $31.98 Million Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 739.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $31,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,691,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 117.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 700,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 378,433 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,008,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 198,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Finally, LHM Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 190,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 110,810 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.28. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $38.70.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.