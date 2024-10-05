Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Trimmed by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $521.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $529.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $509.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

