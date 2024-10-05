iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,286,074 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $62,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $216.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

