Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Financial Symmetry Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

