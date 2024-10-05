Farmers Trust Co. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $245.49 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $247.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.68.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

