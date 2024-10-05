EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in EQT by 936.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EQT by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

