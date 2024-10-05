Farmers Trust Co. Makes New $609,000 Investment in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Metallus during the third quarter worth about $189,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metallus alerts:

Metallus Price Performance

MTUS stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Metallus Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Metallus ( NYSE:MTUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.37 million. Metallus had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 4.21%. Metallus’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metallus Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 16,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $374,168.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,855.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,247 shares of company stock valued at $411,888 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metallus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.