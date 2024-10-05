Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.92.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $386.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

