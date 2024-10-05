First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.13. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 96,400 shares.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LongView Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

