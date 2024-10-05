Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.78. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 43,565 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$224.99 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.14.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.94 million during the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.54% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. On average, analysts expect that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.0199693 EPS for the current year.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

