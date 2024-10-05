The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.32 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 104.80 ($1.40). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 102.40 ($1.37), with a volume of 2,956,158 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group from GBX 135 ($1.81) to GBX 130 ($1.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,200.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -70,000.00%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

