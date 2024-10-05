Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $6.91. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 49,002 shares.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 509.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 193,343 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,683,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,314,000 after purchasing an additional 440,671 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.