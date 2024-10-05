vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and traded as low as $13.70. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 2,305 shares.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:VTVT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 3.23% of vTv Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.