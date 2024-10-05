Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and traded as high as $19.64. Terumo shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 626,900 shares traded.

Terumo Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terumo Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

