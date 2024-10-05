Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Terrace Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

Terrace Energy Trading Up 21.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

Get Terrace Energy alerts:

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Terrace Energy

Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terrace Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrace Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.