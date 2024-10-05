Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.09. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 30,002 shares.
Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$99.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
