Mixin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $64.19 Million (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Mixin token can now be bought for $107.15 or 0.00173067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a market cap of $64.19 million and approximately $29,550.87 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin’s genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains ‘achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility’.

_Blockchain data provided by: [Blockchair](https://blockchair.com/mixin) (Main Source), [Mixin Network](https://mixin.one/) (Backup)_”

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

