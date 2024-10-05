Decred Price Tops $11.68 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $191.02 million and $976,078.20 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $11.68 or 0.00018858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00071368 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007230 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,763.91 or 0.39996675 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,360,285 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

