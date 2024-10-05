Wrapped CRO 1-Day Volume Hits $596,598.65 (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a market capitalization of $68.90 million and approximately $596,598.65 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped CRO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.00251003 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 852,901,325 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 854,310,650.5989386. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07907122 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $770,989.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped CRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped CRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.