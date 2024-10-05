Cindicator (CND) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Cindicator (CND) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Cindicator has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $210.71 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

?indicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

Cindicator Token Trading

