Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Price Hits $2,465.26 on Exchanges (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,465.26 or 0.03981690 BTC on exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market cap of $389.03 million and $1.96 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.00251003 BTC.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s genesis date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 238,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 238,826.07803708. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,429.55379088 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $2,742,358.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

