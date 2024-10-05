Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,476 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,239,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $831,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,781 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.85.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

