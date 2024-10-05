Farmers Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after buying an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after purchasing an additional 520,677 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after buying an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,998,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,348,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

DELL opened at $115.70 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average is $124.52.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

