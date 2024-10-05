Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,284 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.25.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $187.25 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $187.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

