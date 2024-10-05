Marotta Asset Management Sells 7,408 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Marotta Asset Management lowered its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 44,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 209,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $23.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

