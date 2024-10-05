Farmers Trust Co. Sells 104 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in 3M by 6.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 111,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,490,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $134.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.26. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

