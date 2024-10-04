Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,725 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.8% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 187,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 243,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 48,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter.

IQLT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,789. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

