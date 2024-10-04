Thrive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,109 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.67. 6,479,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,115. The company has a market cap of $129.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $121.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.54.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

